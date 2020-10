University Hospital Kerry is seeking to hire registered nurses.

The hospital is looking to employ nurses to fill permanent contracts of 39-hours a week.

Application forms are available by calling 066 71 84164 or be emailing [email protected] <mailto:[email protected]>.

The closing date is October 20th.

Informal Enquiries can be sent to Joanne Evans, CNM3, Nursing HR, UHK or by contacting 066 7184164.