University Hospital Kerry is seeking to fill a number of vacancies in its Maternity Department.

Among the positions being advertised are for neonatal staff nurses and midwives, gynaecology staff nurses and a clinical midwife manager.

The closing date for applications is this coming Tuesday, December 15th, at 5pm.

Informal enquiries can be directed to Sandra O’Connor, Director of Midwifery at UHK by phone on 066 7184397 or by email to [email protected].

To apply visit here.