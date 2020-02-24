University Hospital Kerry to open 10 new beds due to high demand

University Hospital Kerry is to open 10 new beds due to high demand.

Beds in the day ward will be cut as a result, going from 16 to six.

The hospital’s Acute Medical Assessment Unit is also being impacted by the changes.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly raised the possible closure of the day ward and Medical Assessment Unit at University Hospital Kerry at the end of last month.

A spokesperson for UHK has now confirmed they’re restructuring patient flow to manage demand, and reduce the number of patients waiting on trolleys.

February has been the peak month for bed demand for the last four years, and they hope the plan will minimise the need to cancel surgeries and provide greater access to beds for patients.

The hospital is to open 10 new beds; the 16-bed day ward will be re-configured to accommodate this, along with six day-case beds – surgical day-cases will be facilitated through these six beds and in temporary areas in other wards.

Hospital management say GP access for patients to the Acute Medical Assessment Unit will continue, but they’ll will be accommodated in another area in the Emergency Department.

They say the plan will continue to be reviewed by the UHK Executive Management Board.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says the changes bring with them a fear the hospital will be downgraded.