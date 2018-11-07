University Hospital Kerry consultant resigns

University Hospital Kerry’s consultant who specialises in the treatment of rheumatism and arthritis as well as other joint, muscle and ligament disorders has resigned.

The hospital has confirmed it’s currently in the process of recruiting a new rheumatologist and that a locum consultant is in place.

Radio Kerry understands that University Hospital Kerry’s consultant rheumatologist, Dr Muhammad Haroon, had sought an extension of unpaid leave for family reasons but this request was not granted.





Dr Haroon then resigned.

University Hospital Kerry says a locum consultant rheumatologist is in place and it’s currently recruiting to fill the post.

Appointed consultant rheumatologist in 2013, Dr Haroon tendered his resignation two years ago over what he said was the lack of support for rheumatology services at UHK, such as the absence of an advance nurse practitioner.

The matter was resolved when in February 2017, the HSE appointed a clinical nurse manager among a number of measures to enhance supports at the unit.

Tom Barrett, who is chair of the Kerry branch of Arthritis Ireland, said patients find Dr Haroon informed, compassionate and competent and would love to hold on to him if at all possible.