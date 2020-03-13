University Hospital Kerry has capacity to deal with coronavirus according to management.

People in the county are being urged to play their part in curbing the spread of the virus by practising good hygiene, social distancing and looking out for vulnerable and elderly people.

Those concerned that they may have coronavirus are asked to phone their GP and not to turn up at practices or hospitals in person.

Dr Orla Healy is leading the Covid-19 response within the South/South West Hospital Group, which has nine hospitals in five counties, including Kerry.

Dr Healy says they have been planning for the virus since January when it emerged in China and are reasonably confident they have the infrastructure, equipment and manpower to deal with it if everyone plays their part:

The number of confirmed cases across the hospital group is in the double digits; the HSE is not disclosing the locations of the confirmed cases.

The ambulance service is providing testing for coronavirus and a facility has been established in Tralee.

Dr Orla Healy says they are confident that University Hospital Kerry has capacity to deal with coronavirus: