University Hospital Kerry cancels all non-urgent elective surgery

All non-urgent elective surgeries at University Hospital Kerry are to be cancelled from tomorrow.

UHK’s COVID-19 committee met this morning to monitor the coronavirus situation across the South/South West Hospital Group.

Following this morning’s meeting of University Hospital Kerry’s COVID-19 committee, the hospital has decided to cancel all non-time critical elective surgeries from tomorrow (Tuesday, March 10th).

Hospital management says this measure is necessary in the interest of patient safety and has been taken in the context of the current public health emergency due to coronavirus.

Any patients impacted by these cancellations will be contacted by the hospital.

University Hospital Kerry thanks the public for their patience and apologises for any inconvenience caused to patients.

The hospital says it will continue to review this decision and will keep the public updated.