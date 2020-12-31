University Hospital Kerry cancels elective procedures due to number of hospitalised COVID-19 cases

University Hospital Kerry has cancelled elective procedures due to the number of hospitalised COVID-19 cases and the number of staff now identified as close contacts in the community.

UHK is experiencing an increase in the number of patients presenting with suspected and confirmed COVID-19, similar to all health services nationally.

This reflects the increased community transmission of the virus and management at UHK is appealing to the public to follow public health restrictions.

Clinical Director at University Hospital Kerry, Dr Niamh Feeley says only non-urgent surgical cases that can safely be deferred have been cancelled.

Dr Feeley says all emergency services are continuing at UHK, adding this decision was made to keep patients and staff safe:

Management at University Hospital Kerry are appealing to the public to follow the most recent Government’s COVID-19 guidelines.

Clinical Director at University Hospital Kerry Dr Niamh Feeley says if the behaviour in the community does not align with the public guidelines, then the hospital will come under increasing pressure.

She says everyone has a role to play in the fight to combat COVID-19.

Hospital management are requesting that, where appropriate, the public contact their GP in the first instance and explore all other options available to them prior to attending the Emergency Department if their needs are not urgent.

They say patient and staff care is the main priority UHK and this current situation is being treated as the utmost urgency, however, the cooperation and support of the community is paramount.