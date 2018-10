There will be a unique curtain raiser to the Garvey’s Super Valu County Senior Football Championship Final.

At 1 o’clock there will be a match involving the 2018 Under 16 Kerry development squads, showcasing the Minors of 2019.

The game will not be Kerry South versus Kerry North, but rather Kerry Green against Kerry Gold, and the sides will be a mix of players from Kerry South and Kerry North.