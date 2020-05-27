Unique chance to see SpaceX rocket in Kerry skies tonight

Kerry people have a unique opportunity to see history being made tonight as the SpaceX rocket will be visible in the night sky.

Billionaire Elon Musk has developed the private rocket, which will have two NASA astronauts onboard; the SpaceX rocket will be travelling to the International Space Station.

The launch is seen as a major step forward in private space travel.

The rocket will blast off from Florida at 9.33pm Irish time and twenty minutes later it will be uniquely visible in the Kerry night sky due to the geography of the county.

Eamon Cregan from the Kerry branch of Astronomy Ireland says SpaceX will be traveling 17,500 miles per hour: