Colm Kelly, Assistant General Secretary of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland, speaks to Jerry following last week’s announcement that the Leaving Certificate will not take place. Colm voices concerns over the pressure teachers will be put under by students and parents when deciding predictive grades.
Kerry gardaí warn they’ll prosecute people who ignore the 5km rule
Kerry gardaí are warning people they’ll prosecute those who ignore the 5km radius rule or who gather in groups.That’s according to Garda Dan Dillon...
Special celebration honouring Kerry’s patron saint begins tomorrow
A special celebration in honour of Kerry's patron saint will begin tomorrow.May 16th marks St Brendan's Day and each year a small group undertakes...
Kerry TDs outline concerns to operator of Caherciveen Direct Provision centre
Kerry’s five TDs have held an extensive meeting with the operators of the Caherciveen direct provision centre.Remcoll Capital Limited is operating the former Skellig...
Unions React to Cancellation of Leaving Cert – May 11th, 2020
Frontline Shoutouts – May 8th, 2020
To the Medical teams, Gardai, Cleaners, Security guards, Supermarket and Grocery store staff, media teams, emergency services, pharmacies, financial institutions … to all providing...
In Business – May 7th, 2020
This week Mary Mullins spoke to Ruth Fuller of Fuller Marketing about the importance of marketing throughout COVID-19; Paudie Healy talked about the concept...