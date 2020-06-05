Unfinished estate in Caherciveen put on the market

An unfinished estate in south Kerry has been put on the market for €1.1 million.

26 houses are being offered for sale in one lot at Lighthouse View; one house in the estate has already been sold.

The estate of three and four bed houses is located just outside Caherciveen on the N70 Ring of Kerry road with sea views to Valentia Island.

There are fifteen houses substantially completed, nine completed to first fix stage and two that are ready for roofing.

Agent Tom Spillane in Killarney is handling the sale.