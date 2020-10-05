It’s understood that the whole country will be moved to Level 3

The country will not be moving to level 5 – the highest level of Covid-19 restrictions.

The Cabinet is set to reject the NPHET proposal and instead move the entire country to level 3 with greater enforcement of those measures. Dublin and Donegal are currently under level 3.

Kerry is currently under level 2 restrictions.

If we move to level 3, we would be impacted in the following way:

We should not travel outside our county.

Schools, creches and outdoor play areas remain open with restrictive measures in place.

People over 70 and people who are medically vulnerable should avoid public transport, shop during designated hours, and limit their interactions to a small number of people.

Visits to nursing and care homes are suspended except in critical and compassionate circumstances.

Public transport can operate with capacity restricted to 50%.

Weddings, organised events and culture





Up to 25 people can go to a wedding.

No organised indoor events should take place, except professional sports events that can take place behind closed doors.

Up to 15 can go to organised outdoor events (including sporting events).

Museums, galleries and other cultural attractions must close.

Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools

Outdoor training sessions can take place in pods of up to 15 people. Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools remain open for individual training only.

Religious services and funerals

Religious services are online only. Places of worship remain open for private prayer.

Shops and business

Bars, cafes, and restaurants can open with additional restrictions – takeaway and delivery and outdoor dining /service to a maximum of 15 people.

Nightclubs, casinos and discos remain closed. Hotel services and other types of accommodation services are limited to residents. Shops may open along with hairdressers, beauticians and barbers. Face coverings must be worn.

Sport – Training

Outdoors: Non contact training only in pods of up to 15 (exemption for professional/elite/inter-county sports/senior club championship).

Indoors: Individual training only. No exercise or dance classes.

Matches and events

No matches or events to take place, however, there is an exemption for professional/elite/inter-county/club championship/horse-racing can take place behind closed doors.

