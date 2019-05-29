It’s understood a man was stabbed during an assault in Dingle.

An investigation is underway following the serious assault, which occurred in Garfinny during the early hours of last Saturday morning.

The Garda Press Office says the serious assault occurred at approximately 4am on Saturday morning just outside Dingle town.





Gardaí told Radio Kerry News a man in his fifties received apparent stab wounds during the assault and was taken to University Hospital Kerry.

He has since been released from hospital.

Gardaí say the injured party is believed to have been assaulted by a male outside his house.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.