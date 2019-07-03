It’s understood up to 60 people involved in camogie on Saturday have fallen ill, including 12 Kerry players.

Limerick City and County Council has said a number of camogie players from the Limerick and Wexford senior teams and Limerick and Kerry junior teams began to feel ill, after consuming water at Croagh Kilfinny GAA Grounds on Saturday.

The council has taken samples of water from two bore holes in the grounds and sent them for testing, the results of which are due in the coming days.

Kerry Camogie Chairperson Ger McCarthy says it’s understood that up to 60 people are now affected, including young children who were part of the All-Ireland series double header.

PRO Risteard O Fuarain says 12 Kerry players have suffered since the game with illness, which included vomiting and cramps.

However, he says they’re all recovering well and no Kerry player required an injection to overcome the sickness.