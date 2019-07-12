Underage Champions Crowned At Killarney Athletic 7 A Side

Killarney Credit Union Killarney Athletic 7 a side

Under 10

The Auctioneers Boys 0 Dream Team 2

A great game with The Auctioneer Boys only having 6 players on the night. They tried real hard with several attempts on goal but the Dream Team were just too powerful for them with their

goalkeeper Dara Whelton getting the under 10 player of the tournament

Under 12

Hardly Athletic 1 The Hammers 1, Hammers won on penalties

Goals on the night by JJ O’Donoghue for The Hammers and Brian O’Shea for Hardly Athletic

Player of the under 12 went to Seynom Jansinki.

Under 14

Artic Cactus 2 Classic Ten 3 AET

Goals by Sam Buckley/Kalvin O’Sullivan for Artic Cactus

Timothy Moynihan/Hugh Linehan/Alan O’Leary for Classic 10

Shay O’Meara recieved the under 14 player of the Tournament

Under 16

Lincoln Skins 1 Dorrians Disciples 4

Goals scorers were Cian McMahon for Lincoln Skins and Aaron O’Shea/Keith Evans/ Dylan Moriarty 2 for Dorrians Disciples

Under 16 player of the Tournament and recieving the Johnny Heffernan Sheild was Dylan Moriarty for Dorrians Disciples.

