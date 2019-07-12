Underage Champions Crowned At Killarney Athletic 7 A Side

Killarney Credit Union Killarney Athletic 7 a side
Under 10
The Auctioneers Boys 0 Dream Team 2
A great game with The Auctioneer Boys only having 6 players on the night. They tried real hard with several attempts on goal but the Dream Team were just too powerful for them with their
goalkeeper Dara Whelton getting the under 10 player of the tournament
Under 12
Hardly Athletic 1 The Hammers 1, Hammers won on penalties
Goals on the night by JJ O’Donoghue for The Hammers and Brian O’Shea for Hardly Athletic
Player of the under 12 went to Seynom Jansinki.
Under 14
Artic Cactus 2 Classic Ten 3 AET
Goals by Sam Buckley/Kalvin O’Sullivan for Artic Cactus
Timothy Moynihan/Hugh Linehan/Alan O’Leary for Classic 10
Shay O’Meara recieved the under 14 player of the Tournament
Under 16
Lincoln Skins 1 Dorrians Disciples 4
Goals scorers were Cian McMahon for Lincoln Skins and Aaron O’Shea/Keith Evans/ Dylan Moriarty 2 for Dorrians Disciples
Under 16 player of the Tournament and recieving the Johnny Heffernan Sheild was Dylan Moriarty for Dorrians Disciples.