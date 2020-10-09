Unclear if South Kerry Greenway decision will be made today

It’s unclear if a decision will be made today on the South Kerry Greenway.

It’s just over a year since a month-long oral hearing on the proposed multi-million-euro project from Glenbeigh to Renard was held by An Bord Pleanala.

That hearing examined Kerry County Council’s planning application and an application for a Compulsory Purchase Order for the lands needed.

Some landowners are opposed to a CPO being used but the council says it had no choice after failing to reach agreement with all 197 landowners affected.

A decision by An Bord Pleanala has been deferred on several occasions; the latest indicative date is today but it remains unclear if a decision will be made.