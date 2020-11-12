Unclear if legal challenges will be mounted to South Kerry Greenway decision

It remains unclear if any legal challenges will be mounted against a decision to grant planning permission for the South Kerry Greenway.

Earlier today, An Bord Pleanála granted permission for the greenway and the accompanying Compulsory Purchase Order for the lands needed, subject to conditions.

The €20 million euro project, being spearheaded by Kerry County Council, will see a 32-kilometre greenway from Renard to Glenbeigh.

An Bord Pleanála Inspector Karla McBride presented a 269-page report to the board after she chaired an extensive four-week oral hearing on the South Kerry Greenway and accompanying CPO; the board upheld her recommendation that permission be granted for both applications, subject to conditions.

Among the eleven conditions An Bord Pleanála ordered that sections of the greenway from Renard Point to Caherciveen water treatment plant and at Cloghanelinaghan be omitted for coastal protection and biodiversity.

It is unclear how this will impact on the wider project, which has been described as a game changer for the region.

Kerry County Council is currently considering the details contained in the decision and will comment further in due course.

Meanwhile, it is unknown if legal action will be taken following the decision by those who lodged objections.

The Irish Farmers’ Association, which previously held a national protest outside Kerry County Council offices due to the CPO application, says it is reflecting on the decision and analysing the implications for farmers and landowners in Kerry and across the country.

The IFA claimed the approach taken by Kerry County Council to the South Kerry Greenway has been more adversarial compared to other greenways in the county and didn’t value the goodwill of farmers; it also said the council failed to employ an agronomist at the route design stage.

While recognising the importance of greenway projects, the IFA says it is committed to working to develop a Voluntary Land Acquisition Agreement strategy which would avoid the use of CPOs.

IFA National Environment Chairman Paul O’Brien said he expects this episode would lead to a new approach for Greenways that would avoid CPOs.