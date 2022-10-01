Young people of Kerry honoured in annual Lee Strand and Garda Youth Awards 

The annual Lee Strand and Garda Youth Achievement Awards took place last night.
25 young people were honoured at Ballyroe Heights Hotel, Tralee.
Cian Heaslip from Tralee won the Special Achievement Award, Tommy Boyle from Castleisland left with the Community Safety Award.
The Group Award went to Bandage your Language, Mercy Mounthawk Tralee and the Inspiring our Youth Award was presented to Mary Gardiner.
21 year old, Patrick Clifford from Milltown was the overall winner of the event.
Lee Strand Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Awards Winners 2022
Overall Winner Patrick Clifford, Milltown
Group Award Bandage your Language (Mercy Mounthawk Tralee)
Special Achievement Award Cian Heaslip, Tralee
Community Safety Award Tommy Boyle, Castleisland
Inspiring our Youth Award Mary Gardiner
Merit Awards
Allanah O’Sullivan, Tralee
Aoife Bourke, Blennerville
Caitlin McEnteggart, Firies
Cathal Casey, Ballinskelligs
Chloe Lynch Herlihy, Killarney
Ciara Nix, Tralee
Dean McCarthy, Listowel
Dylan O’Connor, Killarney
Ethan McIntyre, Killorglin
Jared Tritschler, Listowel
Jessica Griffin, Tralee
Leah Murphy, Kilgarvan
Markas Bielovas, Killarney
Nicole Walker, Ballymacelligott
Odhran Ferris, Ardfert
Oisin Colton Foley, Castlemaine
Sarah O’Donoghue, Killarney
Shauna Riordan, Castleisland
Shay McCarthy, Waterville
Tara Foley, Killorglin