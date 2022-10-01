Advertisement
Uncategorized

Young people of Kerry honoured in annual Lee Strand and Garda Youth Awards 

Oct 1, 2022 18:10 By radiokerrynews
Young people of Kerry honoured in annual Lee Strand and Garda Youth Awards  Young people of Kerry honoured in annual Lee Strand and Garda Youth Awards 
Share this article

The annual Lee Strand and Garda Youth Achievement Awards took place last night.

25 young people were honoured at Ballyroe Heights Hotel, Tralee.

Cian Heaslip from Tralee won the Special Achievement Award, Tommy Boyle from Castleisland left with the Community Safety Award.

Advertisement

The Group Award went to Bandage your Language, Mercy Mounthawk Tralee and the Inspiring our Youth Award was presented to Mary Gardiner.

21 year old, Patrick Clifford from Milltown was the overall winner of the event.

Lee Strand Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Awards Winners 2022

Advertisement

Overall Winner           Patrick Clifford, Milltown

Group Award             Bandage your Language (Mercy Mounthawk Tralee)

Special Achievement Award             Cian Heaslip, Tralee

Advertisement

Community Safety Award                 Tommy Boyle, Castleisland

Inspiring our Youth Award                 Mary Gardiner

Merit Awards

Advertisement

Allanah O’Sullivan, Tralee

Aoife Bourke, Blennerville

Caitlin McEnteggart, Firies

Advertisement

Cathal Casey, Ballinskelligs

Chloe Lynch Herlihy, Killarney

Ciara Nix, Tralee

Dean McCarthy, Listowel

Dylan O’Connor, Killarney

Ethan McIntyre, Killorglin

Jared Tritschler, Listowel

Jessica Griffin, Tralee

Leah Murphy, Kilgarvan

Markas Bielovas, Killarney

Nicole Walker, Ballymacelligott

Odhran Ferris, Ardfert

Oisin Colton Foley, Castlemaine

Sarah O’Donoghue, Killarney

Shauna Riordan, Castleisland

Shay McCarthy, Waterville

Tara Foley, Killorglin

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus