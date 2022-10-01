Young people of Kerry honoured in annual Lee Strand and Garda Youth Awards 

The annual Lee Strand and Garda Youth Achievement Awards took place last night.

25 young people were honoured at Ballyroe Heights Hotel, Tralee.

Cian Heaslip from Tralee won the Special Achievement Award, Tommy Boyle from Castleisland left with the Community Safety Award.

The Group Award went to Bandage your Language, Mercy Mounthawk Tralee and the Inspiring our Youth Award was presented to Mary Gardiner.

21 year old, Patrick Clifford from Milltown was the overall winner of the event.

Lee Strand Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Awards Winners 2022

Overall Winner Patrick Clifford, Milltown

Group Award Bandage your Language (Mercy Mounthawk Tralee)

Special Achievement Award Cian Heaslip, Tralee

Community Safety Award Tommy Boyle, Castleisland

Inspiring our Youth Award Mary Gardiner

Merit Awards

Allanah O’Sullivan, Tralee

Aoife Bourke, Blennerville

Caitlin McEnteggart, Firies

Cathal Casey, Ballinskelligs

Chloe Lynch Herlihy, Killarney

Ciara Nix, Tralee

Dean McCarthy, Listowel

Dylan O’Connor, Killarney

Ethan McIntyre, Killorglin

Jared Tritschler, Listowel

Jessica Griffin, Tralee

Leah Murphy, Kilgarvan

Markas Bielovas, Killarney

Nicole Walker, Ballymacelligott

Odhran Ferris, Ardfert

Oisin Colton Foley, Castlemaine

Sarah O’Donoghue, Killarney

Shauna Riordan, Castleisland

Shay McCarthy, Waterville

Tara Foley, Killorglin