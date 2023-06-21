UHK working to restore areas of hospital affected by Saturday’s flooding

University Hospital Kerry says it’s working to restore areas of the hospital affected by flooding on Saturday as quickly as possible.

The hospital was forced to close some areas on Saturday afternoon after heavy rainfall in Tralee flooded parts of the building.

The hospital also requested people to stay away from its emergency department if possible.

UHK says initial flooding impacted the entrance area and main reception on Saturday afternoon, but this was swiftly cleared within a number of hours.

It says no patients or staff members were directly affected by the flooding, but the cardiology department sustained water damage, including to some cardiology equipment.

As a precautionary measure, the hospital has deferred cardiology outpatient appointments until damage can be fully assessed.

As of yesterday afternoon, cardiology diagnostics remain unavailable, but UHK says it’s actively working on securing loaned equipment as an interim solution.

Visiting restriction which were initially imposed on Saturday afternoon are gradually being lifted to return to normal visitation.

UHK says it’s hospital conference room, which serves as a hub for multidisciplinary team meetings, also suffered flood damage and is currently non-operational.

The hospital says it’s fully committed to restoring both the cardiology department and hub space to full functionality as quickly as possible.

Hospital manager, Mary Fitzgerald, also extended thanks to dedicated staff for their swift response and professionalism during this unprecedented incident, which significantly mitigated the impact of the damage.

She also commended the fire service and civil defence teams who were swiftly on site to help.

UHK says it remains focused on ensuring the highest quality of care for patients, and will continue working diligently to resolve the impact of the flooding incident.

The hospital says further updates will be provided as the situation progresses.