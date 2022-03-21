South Kerry gardaí appeal to public for info on stolen sculpture

Stolen sculpture/Clip/ANR

Gardaí in South Kerry are appealing for information relating to the theft of a sculpture from the Kerry Walking Trail.

The piece, which is a sculpture of the planet Saturn, was stolen last Tuesday, March 15th, from the Planets Exhibition Walk.

Garda Julie-Anne Kelly is asking anyone who was around the area last Tuesday to contact gardaí in Caherdaniel, if they have relevant information.

She says the sculpture is valuable and very distinctive.

