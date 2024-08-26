Advertisement
Rovers and Galway draw

Aug 26, 2024 08:41 By radiokerrysport
Rovers and Galway draw
Here at home, it ended 1-1 between Shamrock Rovers and Galway United in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division at Tallaght Stadium.

Rovers are 10 points behind leaders Derry City in the title race.

