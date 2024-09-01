Advertisement
Uncategorized

Legal loophole allows importation of 'dangerous' oversized pickup trucks from US

Sep 1, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Legal loophole allows importation of 'dangerous' oversized pickup trucks from US
Share this article

An Ireland South MEP wants to close a legal loophole which allows oversized SUVs and pickup trucks to be imported from the US into Europe.

Fianna Fáil MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú says these vehicles are dangerous and bad for the environment.

She claims the loophole is responsible for a 20% increase in oversized SUVs and pickups being imported from the US into Europe.

Advertisement

MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú says there is a loophole in European law called “Individual Vehicle Approval”.

She alleges this creates a back-channel, by which US pickup trucks and SUVs can be imported into the EU without complying with safety and environmental standards.

Ms Ní Mhurchú says such vehicles are too big for Irish roads and car parking spaces.

Advertisement

She believes they are dangerous because their extremely high bonnet blocks the driver's view of people standing or walking in front.

According to EU statistics, nearly 5,000 Dodge RAMs were brought into Europe in 2023.

Dodge RAMs make up 60% of these imports, and have 3 to 9 times higher emissions than the average new European car.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Team Ireland win second medal
Bohs defeat Rovers
Player of the year award for Kerry lady
Plans to build nine houses and complete Milltown estate
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus