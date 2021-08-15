Kerry County Council received 304 Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan applications since 2018

Kerry County Council received 304 applications for the Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan since its introduction in 2018.

The government-backed scheme provides mortgages to first-time buyers who've been refused a mortgage or were offered insufficient finance.

The Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan was introduced in February 2018.

Of the 304 applications received by Kerry County Council, 105 applications were approved by the credit committee as of the end of June this year.

19 of the 128 applications that were unsuccessful were appealed.

Meanwhile, 42 applications were either withdrawn or were incomplete, and 29 are being progressed through the various assessment stages in order for the credit committee to consider them.

The figures were released at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council following a motion by Fine Gael councillor Michael Foley.

Cllr Foley says while the scheme seems great on paper, applicants have told him it's a very stressful process.

The Fine Gael councillor also noted the poor uptake, and said the thresholds for social housing need to be changed for those who've been refused for the Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan in order to ensure they can get a house.

