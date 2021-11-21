Kerins O'Rahillys Come From Behind To Secure Place In All-Tralee County Final

Final Score - Kerins O'Rahillys 0-15 v Dr Crokes 0-14

It will be an all-Tralee Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Football Final after Kerins O'Rahillys got the better of Dr Crokes in an ill-tempered second semi-final.

After the drama of the first semi-final which saw Austin Stacks overcome St Brendan's Board in a penalty shoot, Kerins O'Rahillys came from behind to win by a point.

The game was littered with dangerous tackles, yellow, black and red cards while Dr Crokes squandered a 5 point lead.

The Referee's watch was fast with the game starting a couple of minutes before 2.30.

It was a slow burn in the opening stages with Dr Crokes adopting a short-passing game.

After a series of wides from both teams, the opening score finally came in the 14th minute when Tony Brosnan pointed for Dr Crokes.

Two further points were added to the Killarney club's tally before the water break to lead 0-03 to 0-00 after 16 minutes.

Jack Savage scored the first point for Strand Road position but Kieran O'Leary cancelled it out in the next Dr Crokes attack.

Playing with purpose and intent, additional points from Tony Brosnan and David Shaw stretched the Crokes lead out to five points with 10 minutes to go in the first half.

Barry John Keane showed great experience in how he found the angle to score Kerins O'Rahillys second point of the game after 26 minutes.

The Crokes forwards were on song and despite the early misses, they held a 5 point lead at the break.

Half Time: Dr. Crokes 0-08 Kerins O'Rahillys 0-03

From the restart, Dr Crokes extended their lead with another point from play and Barry John Keane's second point for O'Rahillys was the perfect response from the Tralee side who had it all to do.

An exchange of points saw the scoreline read 0-10 to 0-05 before another Jack Savage free allowed Kerins O'Rahillys reduce the gap to four points.

The lead was back to 3 when Conor Hayes pointed for O'Rahillys but then disaster for Strand Road when Donagh Buckley saw red.

Parity was temporarily restored after Gavin O'Shea was sent to the Bin and then David Naughten saw red for Dr Crokes after a heated period of play.

At the second water break, Dr Crokes 0-11 Kerins O'Rahillys 0-08

A lengthy break followed due an injury to the Crokes goalkeeper, Shane Murphy who was replaced by Adam Kelly.

When play resumed, Jack Savage nabbed the next score to bring Kerins O'Rahillys to within two points.

Jack nearly found the net with his next foray into the Dr Crokes defence only for Brian Looney making a goal-line save from a fantastic goal effort.

When 57 minutes showed on the clock, Jack Savage put the minimum between them and it was followed immediately by an equaliser from Conor Hayes.

Kerins O'Rahillys went into the lead for the first time when Jack Savage pointed from a free 40 metres out from the target.

Savage was fouled on the edge of the penalty area when a goal was a real possibility. The punishment was a free which he converted while Mark Cooper saw a Black Card for committing the foul.

Dr Crokes narrowed the gap to a point at the start of the eight minutes of additional time before Conor Hayes restored the two point lead for Strand Road.

Jordan Kiely pointed for Dr Crokes and Barry John Keane cancelled it out straight away with two minutes of additional time remaining.

Tony Brosnan kept the men in black and amber in with a shout of at least a draw to with a fine point for Dr Crokes.

David Shaw's attempt from a long-range free kick into the Horans end of Austin Stack Park went to the right and wide leaving Kerins O'Rahillys in front at the end

Final Score: Kerins O'Rahillys 0-15 Dr. Crokes 0-14