Ireland's Connor Ronan on target for St.Mirren

Ireland's Connor Ronan was on the mark as St Mirren beat Aberdeen 1-0 in the Scottish Premiership last night.
Tonight, Celtic go to Hearts, with leaders Rangers at home to Livingston.
Those matches kick off at 7.45.
