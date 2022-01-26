Advertisement
Ireland's Connor Ronan on target for St.Mirren

Jan 26, 2022 09:01 By radiokerrysport
Ireland's Connor Ronan on target for St.Mirren
Ireland's Connor Ronan was on the mark as St Mirren beat Aberdeen 1-0 in the Scottish Premiership last night.

Tonight, Celtic go to Hearts, with leaders Rangers at home to Livingston.

Those matches kick off at 7.45.

