Forest and Chelsea Into FA Cup 5th Round

Goalkeeper Matt Turner was the shootout hero for Nottingham Forest last night, as they booked an FA Cup fifth round tie at home to Manchester United.

Turner saved from Bristol City’s Sam Bell, as Forest won 5-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at the City Ground.

Republic of Ireland midfielder Jason Knight had scored the City goal in the first half.

Chelsea have reached the fifth round of the FA Cup after a 3-1 win away at Premier League high-flyers Aston Villa.

The victory eased some of the pressure on boss Mauricio Pochettino.