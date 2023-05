Kerry are to take on Limerick in the last four of the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship.

That’s after losing to Cork in the Quarter-Final, 2-12 to 14 points.

Kerry manager Wayne Quillinan

Kerry must travel to Limerick, who were victorious in the Phase 1 Final, beating Tipperary 1-9 to 1-6.

Those semi-finals are next Thursday, with Cork home to Tipperary.