Big race wins for Saint Roi, Gerri Colombe and Bravemansgame

Dec 26, 2022 15:12 By radiokerrynews
Big race wins for Saint Roi, Gerri Colombe and Bravemansgame
The Willie Mullins-trained Saint Roi has won the Grade One Brand New Racing Post App Novice Chase at Leopardstown.

The 3/1 winner beat the Gordon Elliott-trained Fil Dor in the feature race on Day One of the Christmas Festival.

Elsewhere, favourite Gerri Colombe was the winner at the Guinness Faugheen Novice Chase at Limerick.

Meanwhile, Bravemansgame triumphed in the Grade One King George VI Chase at Kempton.

The Paul Nichols-trained horse came out top of a 9-horse field.

It gives Nichols a thirteenth career winner in the race.

