There’s been an almost 80% drop in total afforestation area in Kerry over the past 15 years.

Figures releases by the CSO show that there was a year on year rise in the figures to 2022, however, there was a significant drop in the total area in comparison to 2007.

According to the figures there were 122 hectares of afforested areas in Kerry last year, which was a slight increase on the year before.

This figure was a significant drop when compared with the figure in 2007, when there was 549 hectares of afforested area in the county.

It was also a drop of over 83% on the 2010 figure, when 736 hectares of afforested areas in the county were recorded.

Farmers accounted for 22 hectares of afforested areas in Kerry in 2022, while 100 hectares were listed as non-farmer.

Broadleaf accounted for 56 hectares of total afforestation; with farmers accounting for 7 hectares, and non-farmers making up 47 hectares.

Conifer made up 66 hectares of the total afforestation in Kerry; Non-farmers made up 51 hectares, while farmers accounted for 15 hectares.

These figures show a drop on the 2010 figures when farmers accounted for 694 hectares of a total of 736 in the county. Of the 694 hectares on farmers land in 2010, 430 hectares comprised of conifers, while Broadleaf accounted for 264 hectares.

Non-farmer figures comprised of 42 hectares, conifer accounted for 12 hectares, while broadleaf made up 30 hectares of the 2010 figue.