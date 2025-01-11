Alex Dunne signs for Kerry FC from UCD

Kerry FC has announced the signing of UCD AFC defender Alex Dunne ahead of the 2025 SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division campaign.

Dunne becomes Conor McCarthy’s 4th signing of the 2025 winter transfer window as the squad gets knitted together ahead of the season start next month.

The 22-year-old, who was Dublin-born but Meath-based, plays his trade mainly at Right Back.

Advertisement

He started his League of Ireland journey with Shamrock Rovers.

Dunne was on the bench for the first time twice in 2019 in the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division.

He featured for Shamrock Rover II on 11 occasions in the 2020 season.

Advertisement

A move to UCD saw Alex play 20 games across the Premier Division and the FAI Cup for the students. Last season, Dunne played 32 games for UCD, including two appearances against the Kingdom in the SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division.

Speaking after his signing for Kerry FC, Alex Dunne said “I’m delighted to be here. The club is starting an exciting new chapter, and after speaking to the manager, it’s something that I had to be a part of. The club has serious ambitions and goals, and I’m ready to give everything I can to help reach them. I can’t wait to get to work, especially in Mounthawk Park in front of the fans.”

Also speaking after Alex signed for Kerry FC, First Team Head Coach Conor McCarthy said, “We are delighted to have Alex on board with us for the 2025 season. Alex, even for a man at the age of 22, brings a wealth of experience with him to the set-up here in Kerry. Obviously, two Premier Division seasons between Shamrock Rovers and UCD, as well as a full year in the division last year, will stand massively to him. He is a player I’ve had my eye on for a while, and he impressed me when he played against us on both occasions in the Bowl. He has come into pre-season with a hard-working attitude and I’m looking forward to seeing his full potential once the season gets up and running”