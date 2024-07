A throw-in time of 7.30 has been confirmed for Kerry's TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final.

The Kingdom are to face Armgh on Saturday July 20th in Tullamore after their respective victories in the last 8.

The curtain raiser will be Galway v Cork at 5:15.

This Thursday Kerry play their ZuCar Ladies All Ireland Minor A Semi Final, against Galway in Rathkeale at 7:30.