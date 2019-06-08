Unbeaten Laois For Kerry Today In Joe McDonagh Cup

Kerry welcome Laois to Tralee today in Round 3 of hurling’s Joe McDonagh Cup.
The sides face off at 3 in Austin Stack Park, Kerry with one win and one loss to date in the competition.
Laois have 2 wins out of 2 so far.
Kerry are unchanged from their previous outing against Westmeath.
John B O’Halloran
James O’Connor
Bryan Murphy
Sean Weir
Evan Murphy
Patrick Kelly
Daniel Collins
Dan Goggin
Tomás O’Connor
Michael O’Leary
Shane Conway
Jack Goulding
Pádraig Boyle
Michael Boyle
Colum Harty
Subs
Martin Stackpoole
Liam Twomey
Daniel O’Carroll
Jordan Conway
Michael Slattery
Philip Lucid
Paud Costello
Gavin Dooley
Darragh Shanahan
John Buckley
Joseph McElligott