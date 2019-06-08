Unbeaten Laois For Kerry Today In Joe McDonagh Cup

Kerry welcome Laois to Tralee today in Round 3 of hurling’s Joe McDonagh Cup.

The sides face off at 3 in Austin Stack Park, Kerry with one win and one loss to date in the competition.

Laois have 2 wins out of 2 so far.





Kerry are unchanged from their previous outing against Westmeath.

John B O’Halloran

James O’Connor

Bryan Murphy

Sean Weir

Evan Murphy

Patrick Kelly

Daniel Collins

Dan Goggin

Tomás O’Connor

Michael O’Leary

Shane Conway

Jack Goulding

Pádraig Boyle

Michael Boyle

Colum Harty

Subs

Martin Stackpoole

Liam Twomey

Daniel O’Carroll

Jordan Conway

Michael Slattery

Philip Lucid

Paud Costello

Gavin Dooley

Darragh Shanahan

John Buckley

Joseph McElligott