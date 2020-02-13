Una O’Neill – February 12th, 2020

Joe McGill’s guest on ‘In Conversation’ this week is Templenoe native and community activist Una O’Neill. Una will tell Joe about having to leave school at the age of 13 to help out at home following the death of her step mother from Polio. She will also talk about emigrating to Australia and spending over thirty years there (including operating a sheep farm over thousands of acres) before returning to Sneem. Since her return Una has thrown herself into the community and is involved in many different groups.