Una Kavanagh née Ross, Castlemorris Orchard, Tralee & formerly of The Ward, Finglas, Co. Dublin

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Wednesday (June 12th) from 4pm to 5.30pm. Removal at 5.30pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in New Rath Lawn Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The National Council for the Blind, c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
One third of small businesses in Munster are cash flow positive all year round
A new report has found only one third of small businesses across Munster are cash flow positive all year round.Online accounting software company Xero...
Draw Made For Killarney Athletic 7 A Side Tournament
Killarney Athletic 7 A Side Tournament Sponsored by Killarney Credit Union. Draw took place in The Shire.Under 10 Predators, The Auctioneers Boys, Fossa Red...
Una Kavanagh née Ross, Castlemorris Orchard, Tralee & formerly of The Ward, Finglas, Co....
Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Rose Hotel U12 Division 1 (B) Final Fossa -v- Glenflesk - 7pm Spa GAA GroundsRose Hotel U12 Co. League Inbhear Scéine Gaels -v- Scartaglen - 7pm...
Morning Sports Update
The Republic of Ireland are top of their European Championship qualifying group at the halfway stage after a 2-0 win over Gibraltar at the...
