Una Kavanagh née Ross, Castlemorris Orchard, Tralee & formerly of The Ward, Finglas, Co. Dublin

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Wednesday (June 12th) from 4pm to 5.30pm. Removal at 5.30pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in New Rath Lawn Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The National Council for the Blind, c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.