Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Church St., Castleisland tomorrow Sunday (Sept 22nd) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee arriving at 7.45pm. Requiem mass on Monday at 10am. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Latest News
Una Carson née Reidy, Chester, England and late of 112 Spa Road, Tralee.
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church St., Castleisland tomorrow Sunday (Sept 22nd) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. John's Church, Tralee...
Kerry welcomes home National Ploughing Championship heroes
Kerry officially welcomed home two All-Ireland winners from this year's National Ploughing Championships last night.Daniel Burke from Causeway and Derek O'Driscoll from Ballyheigue paraded...
Valentia Coastguard co-ordinates overnight rescue of Russian sailor
Valentia Coastguard was involved in the lengthy rescue of a Russian sailor who sent out a distress call overnight. The sailor, who was travelling solo...
Con O’Shea, 2, Healy Rae Park, Kilgarvan & formerly of Essex, UK. and Doughill,...
Reposing at Finnegan's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Sunday (Sept. 22nd) from 5pm, followed by removal at 7pm, to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare. Requiem Mass...
Bridget Mannix (nee Daly), Gloundaleigh Currow and formerly of Gortacoppal, Scartaglen.
Reposing at Killeentierna, Parish Centre, Currow on Sunday evening (Sept.22nd), from 4pm - 6pm, followed by removal at 6pm to the adjoining Church of The...
Latest Sports
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYDefending champions New Zealand have gotten their Rugby World Cup campaign off to a winning start.They've beaten fellow heavyweights South Africa 23-13 in their...
Ladies County Football Finals Down For Decision This Weekend
The Randles Brothers Ladies County Intermediate Football Championship Final is down for decision this evening.It’s on at 6.15 in Austin Stack Park between Beaufort...
National Basketball Season Gets Underway Today
Both Kerry sides line out tonight in the Men’s Super League.Reigning champions Garvey’s Tralee Warriors host UCD Marian from 7:30.Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin are away...