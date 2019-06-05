UN Peacekeepers honoured at Killarney ceremony

Members of the Irish Defence Forces and UN Peacekeepers have been honoured in a ceremony in Killarney.

The Minister for Defence and members of the Irish UN Veterans were presented with the Hugh O’Flaherty Humanitarian Award Scroll in Killarney.





Leas Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District, Cllr Niall Kelleher presented the award to Paul Kehoe and Chair of the Irish UN Veterans Jim Casey at a ceremony last evening in St Mary’s Church of Ireland.

Judge Hugh O’Flaherty and Pearl Dineen presented the International Humanitarian Medal to Deputy Chief of Staff Major General Kieran Brennan and Brigadier General Patrick Flynn on behalf of the Hugh O’Flaherty Family and Memorial Society.

A generous bursary was also presented to the Veterans Association.