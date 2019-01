Tralee-man, Ultan Dillane is the latest senior player to commit his future to Connacht.

The second-row has signed a contract extension keeping him at the Sportsground until the summer of 2021.

Dillane has played 11 times for Ireland since making his international debut against England in 2016.





The news comes 24-hours after Jack Carty signed a similar deal.

Connacht play host to Sale in Pool 3 of the Challenge Cup on Saturday.