Ultan Dillane In Irish Squad

Billy Burns will start for Ireland against France on Sunday, he will be partnered at half-back by Jamieson Gibson Park.

Neither Jonathan Sexton nor Conor Murray are in the matchday squad, with Murray picking up a hamstring strain and Sexton missing some markers in his return to play protocols.

Iain Henderson will captain the side for the first time, from the second row alongside Tadhg Beirne, with James Ryan not fit to play.

As expected, Rhys Ruddock starts in the back row in place of the suspended Peter O’Mahony, his first cap since the World Cup in 2019.

Ed Byrne, Ross Byrne and Craig Casey and Kerry’s Ultan Dillane are into the match day 23 on the bench.