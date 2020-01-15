Ultan Dillane Included In Ireland’s Six Nations Squad

Connacht’s Ultan Dillane is included in Andy Farrell’s first Guinness Six Nations 35-man Ireland squad.

The Tralee-man is among the 19 forwards included for this year’s championship.

Out-half Johnny Sexton has been named as the new Ireland captain while the new coach has called up five uncapped players – Ulster’s Billy Burns and Tom O’Toole and the Leinster trio Max Deegan, Caelan Doris and Ronan Kelleher.

Ireland’s opening game in this year’s Six Nations will be against Scotland in Dublin on Saturday February 1st.