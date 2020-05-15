Ulster Bank introduces new service for elderly or vulnerable customers

Ulster Bank has introduced a new service for elderly or vulnerable customers who may be relying on other people to buy shopping while they self-isolate.
The Companion Debit Card offers cocooning customers a safer and more secure way to pay for essentials through a trusted carer or volunteer.
It’s a debit card issued on a separate new account, linked to the customer’s existing current account, with a new PIN.
It can be topped up by €120 every five days by the customer, and given to a trusted person to allow them to make purchases on their behalf.
For more information visit here