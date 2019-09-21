UK’s top events planners enjoying best of Kerry hospitality

Ten of the UK’s top events planners have been enjoying the best of Kerry hospitality over the last three days.

The planners were hosted by the Kerry Convention Bureau, and spent the weekend sampling the best of the county’s hospitality in the Kenmare, Sneem and Killarney areas.

Their itinerary included VIP tickets to Riverdance at the INEC, a trip to Muckross Traditional Farms and a morning of yoga and mindfulness at Killarney National Park.

The idea is to promote Kerry as a diverse destination for tourism events, including national and international conventions.

Becky Hargrove from the Kerry Convention Bureau, says the visitors were impressed with what they saw: