UHK’s Specialist Team Continues Cocooning Advice & Support – May 7th, 2020

Members of University Hospital Kerry’s specialist FITT (Frailty Intervention Therapy) team join Treasa to give advice and suggestions for those of us who have to cocoon or self-isolate. Máire Ní Shúilleabháin, Liza Bergin, and Susan O’Carroll this week discuss how to optimise the home environment, how to balance our activity levels and the secrets to keeping our voices healthy.

