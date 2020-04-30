UHK’s Specialist Team Continues Cocooning Advice & Support – April 30th, 2020

By
Admin
-

Members of University Hospital Kerry’s specialist FITT (Frailty Intervention Therapy) team join Jerry again to give advice and suggestions for those of us who have to cocoon or self-isolate. Máire Ní Shúilleabháin, Liza Bergin, and Susan O’Carroll this week discuss how some of us are feeling a loss of identity, helpful nutrition tips and how to eat and drink safely.

