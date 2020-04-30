UHK’s Specialist Team Continues Cocooning Advice & Support – April 30th, 2020

Members of University Hospital Kerry’s specialist FITT (Frailty Intervention Therapy) team join Jerry again to give advice and suggestions for those of us who have to cocoon or self-isolate. Máire Ní Shúilleabháin, Liza Bergin, and Susan O’Carroll this week discuss how some of us are feeling a loss of identity, helpful nutrition tips and how to eat and drink safely.
Claim Kerry and Cork have highest incidence of home help being withdrawn
It’s claimed Kerry and Cork have the highest incidence of home help being withdrawn.That’s according to CEO of Age Action, Paddy Connolly.At the start...
Stockpiling increases consumer food sales for Kerry Group
People stockpiling food led to a positive impact in consumer food growth according to the Kerry Group Q1 Interim Management Statement.The statement says there...
No plans to close direct provision centre in Cahersiveen
There are no plans to close a direct provision centre in Cahersiveen, where there has been an outbreak of coronavirus, according to the Department...
Further Calls for Closure of Cahersiveen Direct Provision Centre – April 30th, 2020
Jerry speaks to Graham Clifford, founder of the Sanctuary Runners organisation that helps residents of direct provision centres around the country. He has called...