UHK’s Specialist Team Continue Cocooning Advice & Support – April 23rd, 2020

Members of University Hospital Kerry’s specialist FITT team join Jerry again to give advice and suggestions for those of us who have to cocoon or self-isolate. Máire Ní Shúilleabháin, Liza Bergin, and Susan O’Carroll this week discuss staying motivated and active while isolating and how we can improve our communication with people feeling stressed.
28 more deaths from COVID-19 in the Republic
Three new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Kerry, bringing the total number of those diagnosed with the coronavirus in the county to...
Arrangements being made for Kerry’s newest millionaire to collect their Lotto winnings
Kerry’s newest millionaire is one step closer to claiming their life-changing prize.The winner of last Saturday night’s Lotto jackpot of over €9.7 million has...
Nearly 300km of asbestos pipes in Kerry water network
There are nearly 300km of asbestos water pipes in Kerry.Asbestos can cause cancer if inhaled, but Irish Water denies that's the case if it's...
National Covid-19 food survey – April 23rd, 2020
Deirdre is joined by Dr.Sharleen Reily to chat about a national Covid-19 food survey launched by researchers at UCD
Frontline Shoutouts – April 23rd, 2020
To the Medical teams, Gardai, Cleaners, Security guards, Supermarket and Grocery store staff, media teams, emergency services, pharmacies, financial institutions … to all providing...
What lies in store for the Travel industry – April 23rd,2020
John Courneen of SOl Travel Tralee and Aine O'Donoghue Torc Travel in Killarney, talk to Deirdre about lies in store for the travel industry...