UHK’s Specialist Team Continue Cocooning Advice & Support – April 23rd, 2020

By
Admin
-

Members of University Hospital Kerry’s specialist FITT team join Jerry again to give advice and suggestions for those of us who have to cocoon or self-isolate. Máire Ní Shúilleabháin, Liza Bergin, and Susan O’Carroll this week discuss staying motivated and active while isolating and how we can improve our communication with people feeling stressed.

