UHK’s Guide to Cocooning – April 7th, 2020

Members of University Hospital Kerry’s specialist FITT team joined Jerry to give advice and suggestions for those of us who have to cocoon – looking after ourselves body, mind and soul. Máire Ní Shúilleabháin, Acting Senior Speech and Language Therapist, Liza Bergin, Senior Occupational Therapist and Susan O’Carroll, Acting Senior Physiotherapist are members of the Frailty Intervention Treatment Team. Attached is information you may also find helpful if you have to self-isolate: HSE COMMUNITY PHYSIO LEAFLET
36 more deaths from COVID-19
36 more people have lost their lives as a result of COVID-19.The total death toll in the Republic of Ireland is 210.27 of the...
COVID-19 Community Assessment hub to be established in Castleisland
Community assessment hubs are to be opened in Kerry and Cork for COVID-19 patients.Staff are currently being trained to operate the hubs.As part of...
Investigation continuing into Kilgarvan barricade
An investigation is continuing into a barricade in Kilgarvan last Thursday that was resolved peacefully.A man in his fifties had barricaded himself into...
Fundraiser for UHK – April 7th, 2020
Ian O'Connell, the Killarney teenager who suffered a life-changing accident in 2017, has been in ICU in UHK twice and wants to give something...
Poet Gabriel Fitzmaurice – April 7th, 2020
Poet Gabriel Fitzmaurice on how lockdown is going for him and his wife Brenda, and how they're missing their grandchildren
How to stop over-eating during the pandemic – April 7th, 2020
Former Weight Watchers leader Sandra Maher from Duagh who now runs her own programme 'San Rita Wellness' joins Deirdre on to stop over-eating