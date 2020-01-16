UHK’s decision to stop GPs referring patients for scans described as bizarre

University Hospital Kerry’s decision to stop GPs referring patients for scans has been described as bizarre.

Dr Paul McKernan says that up until the end of 2019, GPs could refer patients for routine scans, such as ultrasounds, in UHK.

The Listowel-based GP says the alternative is that medical card patients are referred to a service in Ballyheigue, while other public patients are sent through the outpatient department in the hospital.

Dr McKernan says it makes no sense that an experienced GP now cannot refer a patient for a relatively-basic procedure such as a scan.

He believes this move will lead to further treatment delays, increased taxpayer costs and greater morbidity rates.