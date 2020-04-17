UHK’s COVID response shows rise in vacant beds

There are 15 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in University Hospital Kerry, according to the latest figures.

The data was released by the HSE as part of its COVID-19 daily operations update.

The information is correct as of 8pm last night (Thursday).

There are 246 cases of COVID-19 in Kerry.

The latest data for University Hospital Kerry, valid as of 8pm last evening, shows there are 15 confirmed cases in the hospital.

There was one new case – and one suspected case – in the hospital over the preceding 24 hours.

The HSE also analysed the number of beds available within the hospital.

As of 8 o’clock yesterday morning, there were 27 vacant general beds at UHK, compared with only three 24 hours earlier.

There are still five critical care beds vacant in the Tralee hospital.

There are also two confirmed cases of the coronavirus in UHK’s critical care unit.