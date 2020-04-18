UHK’s COVID response contributes to further increase in vacant beds

There are 14 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in University Hospital Kerry, according to the latest figures.

The data was released by the HSE as part of its COVID-19 daily operations update.

The information is correct as of 8pm last night (Friday).

The HSE also analysed the number of beds available within the hospital.

As of 8 o’clock yesterday morning, there were 49 vacant general beds at UHK, compared with 27 twenty-four hours earlier and only three the day previous.

There are still five critical care beds vacant in the Tralee hospital.