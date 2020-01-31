UHK urged to clarify reports on possible closure of Medical Assessment Unit and day ward beds

There are calls for University Hospital Kerry management to clarify reports that the Medical Assessment Unit and a number of beds in the Day Ward are to close.

Kerry Sinn Féin general election candidate Pa Daly has been told by sources in the hospital that all but six beds in the Day Ward are to close along with the Medical Assessment Unit.

He has written to UHK manager Fearghal Grimes seeking a statement on the issue and is awaiting a response.

The ward is used for patients undergoing minor surgical procedures.

Cllr Pa Daly believes its closure would have a negative impact on patients: