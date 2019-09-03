UHK spent €610,000 on taxis over the past three years

University Hospital Kerry has spent over €610,000 on taxis over the past three years.

The hospital says there has been an increase year on year as the dialysis service expands.

University Hospital Kerry says it accrues taxi costs due to transporting patients to and from hospital for dialysis, and transporting patients to community facilities, other hospitals and homes.

Taxis are also used to transport blood medicines and samples.

The hospital says that since 2016, €612,854 was spent on taxis; €293,000 of this was spent in 2018.

